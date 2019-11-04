Lopers Wrap Up Season

Kearney, Neb. – Freshman Mackenzie Dimarco scored her 18th goal of the year four minutes into overtime to help Emporia State down Nebraska-Kearney, 1-0, Sunday afternoon in Kansas. This was the regular season finale for both teams. The regionally-ranked Hornets (12-4-2 7-2-2) move onto the eight-team MIAA Tournament while the Lopers finish up at 2-9-7 (1-5-5; 8 league points) and in 10th place in the league standings. For the Lopers senior Molly Willis (Kearney) and junior Megan Cook (Bellevue West) never left the field this season, logging all 1,765 minutes. That sets a new school record as Lauren Hoeft played 1,709 minutes in 2013. Next, senior keeper Allie Prososki (Kearney Catholic) now ranks second in a single season in both save percentage (.911) and goals against average (0.56) with Thuss second in saves per game (7.00). Finally, UNK set new team season marks for GAA (0.87) and save percentage (.892).