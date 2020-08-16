LPS Announces Mask Policy For Events

Lexington-Lexington public schools has announced its mask policy for the upcoming Fall season. Spectators and fans at LPS extracurricular activities will be required to wear masks or face coverings. Masks and face coverings must cover the nose and mouth at all times during the game or event. Children under the age of six will not be required to wear masks. These events include cross country meets, football games, golf tournaments, softball games, tennis matches, and volleyball games. Lexington public schools is also requesting that spectators socially distance themselves when in attendance at LPS events. Only members of the same family should be within six feet of each other.