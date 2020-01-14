Martin Headed To MCC

Hadley Martin, an outside hitter from Hi-Line High School (Eustis-Farnam/Elwood), is the latest addition to the 2020 McCook Community College volleyball team. “Not only is she from the area, but she is a very talented volleyball player and overall athlete,” said MCC Volleyball Coach Hayley Kobza. “I am very excited to have Hadley on our 2020 roster.” Martin is a 5-8 outside hitter who was a four-year letter winner in volleyball, basketball, track and has been on a swim team for 12 years. She was named to the Fort Kearny Conference all-conference volleyball squad and received honorable mention for the Nebraska Volleyball all-state team.

Martin has also been a member of the National Honor Society for three years, is a three-time NSAA Academic all-state volleyball, two-time NSAA Academic all-state basketball and FKC academic all-conference volleyball for the past two years. The Hi-Line senior said she picked MCC because she enjoyed the feel of a smaller campus with smaller class sizes. Hadley — whose nickname is “Bear” — enjoys camping with her family. She is looking forward to continuing to learn more about volleyball under Coach Kobza while improving her skills. “I am excited to see how much she will grow and improve in her two years here at MCC,” said Coach Kobza.