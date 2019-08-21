Martinez Named to Manning Award Watch List

Lincoln — Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez garnered another watch list spot, as the Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced its 30-player watch list on Wednesday.

Martinez is one of three sophomores on the Manning Award Watch list, which is presented to the top quarterback following the conclusion of the 2019 season, including bowl games.

Martinez returns to pilot the Husker attack after a record-breaking freshman year in 2018. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder set 11 school records after becoming the first true freshman quarterback to start an opener in school history. On the season, Martinez completed 224-of-347 passes for 2,617 yards and 17 touchdowns, while also rushing for 629 yards and eight scores en route to All-Big Ten and Freshman All-America honors.

Martinez ranked 12th nationally and led all freshmen nationally in total offense per game (295.1 ypg) while also setting school marks for 300-yard total offense (seven) and 400-yard total offense (three) games in 2018. Martinez set freshman records for completions, completion percentage, passing yards, passing touchdowns, total offense and total touchdowns (25), and he was fourth nationally among all freshmen in passing yards per game at 237.9 yards per game.

Martinez threw for a season-high 384 yards and two touchdowns against Wisconsin, while his best game of the year came against Minnesota, when he completed a school-record 86.2 percent of his passes (25-of-29) for 276 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for a career-high 125 yards and a score on 15 carries.

Martinez and the No. 24 Huskers open the season on Saturday, Aug. 31, against South Alabama. Kickoff for the ESPN televised contest is set for 11 a.m. (CT).