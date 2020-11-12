Matchup between two winless programs | Nebraska vs Penn State | HuskerChat | Ep. 4

Nebraska let mental errors and penalties plague the game against Northwestern last week. The Huskers, now 0-2 will play their home-opener on Saturday against a struggling 0-3 Penn State football team.

Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline joins KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen to recap the loss at Northwestern and discuss what Saturday might look like for the Big Red.

The Big Ten cross-division matchup is set to kick off shortly after 11 a.m. with the game televised nationally on FS1.

The game will match two traditional Big Ten and college football powers who are looking for their first victory of the 2020 season.

Penn State comes into Saturday’s matchup with an 0-3 record following a 35-19 home setback against Maryland on Saturday.