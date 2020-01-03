Washington Dismissed From NU

Maurice Washington’s days as a Husker are over. The Nebraska football program announced today (Friday) that the Sophomore from California has been dismissed from the team. Washington is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Washington had not appeared for Nebraska since a mid-October loss to Minnesota, leaving the team during the first of two bye weeks. He never returned to the lineup after that point.

On National Signing Day last month, Head coach Scott Frost said he planned to meet with Washington to try to resolve the situation. In two years with the Huskers, Washington showed glimpses rushing for close to 750 yards, amassing almost 400 yards receiving while scoring seven touchdowns.