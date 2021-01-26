McCaffrey To Leave Nebraska

After weeks of rumors, Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. McCaffrey a redshirt Freshman started at quarterback for the Huskers several times this past fall. He threw for almost 500 yards and one touchdown, but was picked off six times. McCaffrey also rushed 65 times for over 350 yards and three scores. It was also announced on Tuesday that receiver Kade Warner and offensive lineman Will Farniok will also be leaving NU.