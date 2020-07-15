(Audio) Melons hold off Reds for win

Click here to listen to the podcast

Despite seeing its six-run lead whittled down at the end, the Gothenburg Melons held on for a 7-5 win over Cozad on Tuesday night. Cozad scored five runs in the final two innings after seeing Gothenburg plate four in the top of the 6th. Carlos Magdaleno was credited with the victory as he went six and two-thirds innings, allowing seven hits and five runs while striking out eight. Tate Gurciullo threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen to pick up the save. Austin Werner started the game for Cozad. He went one inning, allowing one run on two hits, striking out two and walking none. Weston Geiken had a big night at the plate with a couple of hits as he scored three times and drove in two for the Melons who are now 4-4 on the season. Evan Thome and Spencer Pleshcourt each had two hits for the Reds who are 3-5.