MIAA continues to look at options

The MIAA CEO Council is scheduled to meet again today( Thursday) to discuss the status of fall sports in the league. At this point, the MIAA still has in place its fall schedules to begin in early October with teams reporting for fall camp at the end of this month. Earlier this month the NCAA cancelled all fall championships in D2 and D3. As of this week of the 23 D2 conferences in the country, 17 had decided to hold their fall sports in the spring. Six conferences including the MIAA were still undecided on their plans for the fall.