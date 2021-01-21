MIAA Makes Changes To Postseason Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The MIAA has announced changes to the 2020-21 Men’s & Women’s post-season basketball championships, presented by Citizens Bank. Due to restrictions related to indoor events in Kansas City because of CoVID-19, the association will be moving all three rounds of the men’s and women’s tournaments to campus sites.

The top eight men’s and women’s teams will advance to the postseason tournaments. The adjusted format and schedule will be announced at a later date.

“While we are disappointed that we had to make this decision, we do look forward to returning to Kansas City for the 2022 Championships at Municipal Auditorium,” said MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy.

Brackets and matchups will be released on the MIAA site on Saturday, Feb. 27, using an MIAA weighted formula to determine standings and seeds for the tournaments.