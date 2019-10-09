MIAA Releases Preseason Basketball Polls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The 2018-19 NCAA Division II undefeated national champion and MIAA champion, Northwest Missouri, was picked first in the 2019-2020 MIAA preseason men’s basketball coaches and media polls. Below are the complete results and information of each preseason poll. The first games of the season are scheduled for Friday, November 1. The opening games for conference play begin on Tuesday, December 2. To see the complete schedule for each team in the Association, click here. Coaches Poll In the coaches poll, the Bearcats received 13 first-team votes for 169 points. Missouri Southern received the remaining first-place vote for 157 points.

Both NW and MSSU played in the NCAA Division II Central Regional Final last season. Washburn was selected third with 131 points after making its second straight NCAA Tournament in 2019. Fort Hays State was slotted fourth with 124 points and Northeastern State rounded out the top-five with 99 points. Central Missouri came in the sixth spot followed by Lincoln at the seventh spot and Pittsburg State in the eighth spot. Rogers State was tabbed ninth before Emporia State and Newman at the 10th and 11th positions respectively. At 12th was Missouri Western with Central Oklahoma at 13th and Nebraska Kearney rounding out the poll.

2019-2020 MIAA Preseason Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll

1. Northwest Missouri (13) – 169 points

2. Missouri Southern (1) – 157 points

3. Washburn – 131 points

4. Fort Hays State – 124 points

5. Northeastern State – 99 points

6. Central Missouri – 96 points

7. Lincoln – 93 points

8. Pittsburg State – 92 points

9. Rogers State – 68 points

10. Emporia State – 66 points

11. Newman – 61 points

12. Missouri Western – 58 points

13. Central Oklahoma – 44 points

14. Nebraska Kearney – 16 points

Coaches Are Not Allowed To Vote For Their Own Team

Men’s Media Poll

Northwest Missouri was voted in the top spot by the media with 19 first-place votes and 279 points. Missouri Southern was slotted second with 259 points and one first-place vote followed by Washburn in third with 238 points. Fort Hays State was selected fourth with 198 points as Pittsburg State was fifth with 183 points. Lincoln was voted sixth followed by Central Missouri in seventh and Emporia State at eighth. Missouri Western was tabbed ninth, just ahead of Newman at 10th and Rogers State in 11th. Northeastern State came in at 12th with Nebraska Kearney at 13th and Central Oklahoma closing out the poll.

2019-2020 MIAA Men’s Basketball Media Poll

1. Northwest Missouri (19) – 279 points

2. Missouri Southern (1) – 259 points

3. Washburn – 238 points

4. Fort Hays State – 198 points

5. Pittsburg State – 183 points

6. Lincoln – 156 points

7. Central Missouri – 140 points

8. Emporia State – 123 points

9. Missouri Western – 120 points

10. Newman – 103 points

11. Rogers State – 102 points

12. Northeastern State – 88 points

13. Nebraska Kearney – 64 points

14. Central Oklahoma- 46 points

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The 2018-19 MIAA regular season and tournament champions, Fort Hays State, was picked atop of the 2019-2020 MIAA preseason women’s basketball coaches and media poll. Below are the complete results and information of each preseason poll.

The first games of the season are scheduled for Friday, November 8. The opening games for conference play begin on Tuesday, December 2. To see the complete schedule for each team in the Association, click here.

Coaches Poll

In the coaches poll, FHSU received 10 first-place votes for a total of 166 points. Central Missouri trailed the Tigers by six points and received four first-place votes. Both Fort Hays State and UCM qualified for the NCAA Division II Central Regional a season ago. Washburn was slotted third with 134 points followed by Pittsburg State in fourth with 131 points. Emporia State rounded out the top-five after being narrowly edged out of the fourth spot. Both PSU and ESU made the Central Regional in 2019. Nebraska Kearney was voted sixth followed by Central Oklahoma at seventh and Newman in eighth. The ninth position went to Missouri Southern as 10th belonged to Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western finished 11th. Northeastern State was in the 12th spot with Rogers State tabbed at the 13th spot and Lincoln closed out the poll.

2019-2020 MIAA Women’s Basketball Preaseason Coaches Poll

1. Fort Hays State (10) – 166 points

2. Central Missouri (4) – 160 points

3. Washburn – 134 points

4. Pittsburg State – 131 points

5. Emporia State – 130 points

6. Nebraska Kearney – 100 points

7. Central Oklahoma – 97 points

8. Newman – 83 points

9. Missouri Southern – 67 points

10. Northwest Missouri – 64 points

11. Missouri Western – 62 points

12. Northeastern State – 37 points

13. Rogers State – 25 points

14. Lincoln – 17 points

Coaches Are Not Allowed To Vote For Their Own Team

Media Poll

The media tagged Fort Hays State with its top position. The Tigers received 14 first-place votes and 271 points. Central Missouri followed FHSU with six first-place votes and 263 points. In third was Pittsburg State with 227 points and Washburn was fourth with 217 points. Emporia State rounded out the top-five with 213 points. Nebraska Kearney anchored the sixth position as Central Oklahoma finished seventh by a narrow margin. Missouri Western was tabbed eighth as Newman came in ninth and Missouri Southern finished 10th. The 11th spot went to Northwest Missouri as Rogers State was 12th and Northeastern State ended at 13th. The final spot in the poll went to Lincoln.

2019-2020 MIAA Women’s Basketball Preseason Media Poll

1. Fort Hays State (14) – 271 points

2. Central Missouri (6) – 263 points

3. Pittsburg State – 227 points

4. Washburn – 217 points

5. Emporia State – 213 points

6. Nebraska Kearney – 161 points

7. Central Oklahoma – 160 points

8. Missouri Western – 131 points

9. Newman – 120 points

10. Missouri Southern – 109 points

11. Northwest Missouri – 84 points

12. Rogers State – 73 points

13. Northeastern State – 47 points

14. Lincoln – 23 points