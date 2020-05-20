MIAA To Adjust Schedules

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NCAA Division II President’s Council announced today that it has adjusted Division II’s maximum number of permissible contests (in all sports) for the 2020-21 academic year. This action by the NCAA is a response to help Division II institutions manage the economic fallout from the COVID-19 Global Health Pandemic. The Council has also approved changes to the division’s minimum number of contests (in all sports) that must be completed for postseason selection for the 2020-21 academic year. The maximum and minimum number of contests for the 2020-2021 academic year are available here.

With these changes set for Division II, the MIAA’s scheduling subcommittee will review MIAA schedules for the 2020-21 academic year, and make modifications where necessary to comply with the new NCAA requirements. The scheduling subcommittee is comprised of an administrator from each MIAA member institution. The scheduling subcommittee will make its recommendations in the next few weeks, and the Association is hopeful that MIAA schedule adjustments will be approved by the MIAA CEO Council when that group meets by videoconference on June 15.