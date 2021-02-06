Michigan State Too Much For Nebraska

East Lansing, Mich. – The Nebraska men’s basketball team fell to Michigan State 66-56 in its return to play on Saturday night in East Lansing. T rey McGowens led the Huskers (5-8, 0-6 Big Ten) with 13 points in the contest, scoring in double figures for the nineth time this season. On the glass, Dalano Banton grabbed a team-high six boards for Nebraska.

The Spartans (9-7, 3-7 Big Ten) jumped out to an early 7-0 lead until Lat Mayen got the Huskers started back up again with a 3-pointer to put the team on the board. The Huskers went up 15-14 with under 10 minutes to play in the half, but were unable to hold on to the lead as Michigan State built a 34-22 advantage headed into the half.

The second half saw the Huskers bring the game within seven points, but despite last minute pushes, NU was not able to overcome the Spartan lead. The Big Red led Michigan State in points off turnovers (17-9), points in the paint (36-16) and steals (12-7).

Joshua Langford scored a team-high 18 points for Michigan State as one of two Spartans who scored in double figures. Gabe Brown led the team with seven rebounds in the contest.

Saturday’s game was the first for the Huskers since Jan. 10, and the first road game for the Big Red since Dec. 30. The Huskers return to action on Monday, Feb. 8, when Nebraska faces Minnesota. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. (central)