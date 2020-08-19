class="post-template-default single single-post postid-480101 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Minden Football Suspended Due To Covid-19 | KRVN Radio

Minden Football Suspended Due To Covid-19

BY Jayson Jorgensen | August 19, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Minden Football Suspended Due To Covid-19

The Minden football team won’t be practicing and won’t be playing on opening night.  The Whippets were supposed to kickoff the season at Fairbury on August 28th. Due to an increased number of  high school football players being held out of practice due to Covid-19,  Kearney County Health Systems and Two Rivers Health Department has recommended to suspend all high school practices and games until August 29th. The situation will be reassessed at that time.  As of now no other Minden teams or groups are affected by this decision. All high school classroom instruction will remain as currently scheduled.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: