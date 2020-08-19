Minden Football Suspended Due To Covid-19

The Minden football team won’t be practicing and won’t be playing on opening night. The Whippets were supposed to kickoff the season at Fairbury on August 28th. Due to an increased number of high school football players being held out of practice due to Covid-19, Kearney County Health Systems and Two Rivers Health Department has recommended to suspend all high school practices and games until August 29th. The situation will be reassessed at that time. As of now no other Minden teams or groups are affected by this decision. All high school classroom instruction will remain as currently scheduled.
