Minutemaids and Minutemen Headed To State

Both the Lexington girls and boys cross country teams are headed to State. The Minutemaids ran effectively enough to slip by Scottsbluff (by 2 pts) to gain the 3rd State qualifier spot to earn a chance to go to State. The Minutemaids were led by Kennadi Ureste and her 7 th place finish as she ran one of her fastest times this seasons. She was supported by two other teammates who medaled, Kayla Barrios (10th ) and Ella Ford (11th ) According to coach Sam Jilka, Ford ran a very gutsy race and has developed that trait throughout the season. She has been a tremendous surprise and addition to the Maids team and helped them earn that chance to state. Marissa Garcia rounded out the team scoring by placing 20th . Senior Janet Aguado ran a personal best by two minutes to be the team’s fifth finisher. Coach Jilka says the Minutemaids will need to work on the final portion of their races as we seemed to tighten up somewhat, yet they continue to progress and get in better racing shape. They are looking forward to the State meet in Kearney next week.

Minutemen: Led by senior Elmer Sotelo and freshman Miguel Cruz, the Minutemen secured a qualifying spot to go to the State Cross Country meet. Antonio Moro and Kevin Parada rounded out the team scoring and were medalists as well. All the Minutemen set personal bests on the course. At times Coach Jilka felt the team seemed somewhat tense but still managed to run effectively. “This group is very young, with only one senior, and our team goal this season was to earn the chance to state. Their hunger has been evident and has been a difference-maker all season.”