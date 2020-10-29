Minutemaids fall to Hastings in subdistrict championship

LEXINGTON – A hungry and young Hastings squad swept their way past Lexington for the B-7 Subdistrict crown 25-18, 27-25, 25-23.

The first set saw both teams trade punches, but the power of Hastings seemed to be too much for Lexington. In the second set, the Minutemaids built two double digit leads and even had four chances to win the set, but failed to slam the door shut. That allowed Hastings to regain control and the Tigers rallied for comeback victory. The third set was much of the same from the first set as both teams controlled at times. However at a 21-21 tie, the Tigers pulled away and sealed the deal with back to back ace serves.

Both teams qualified for a district final on Saturday. Lexington is the 13 seed and will play at 4 seeded Elkhorn. Hastings is the 11 seed and will play at 6 seeded York.