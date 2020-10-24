Minutemen Finish 2nd at State Cross Country

Kearney-For a fourth straight year the Lexington boys finished as the state runner up at the Class B State Cross Country meet. The Minutemen were led by the outstanding effort of senior Elmer Sotelo who led the team with a 16:48 (6thplace)— 7th fastest by a Minutemen in LHS history on that course (set a PR by 36 seconds). Miguel Cruz, a freshman, just missed a medal in 16th place but ran so aggressively as did sophomore Antonio Moro who placed 19th.Lexington’s fourth runner Kevin Parada fell during the race and was unable to finish. Lazaro Adame stepped up to run a personal best for the Minutemen the helped them finish as the state runner up. Coach Sam Jilka had this to say about this group. “The were committed to hard work and dedication—and namely the hunger—these boys and their teammates provided. We talked endlessly about self-discipline and 1% improvement each day and they took it to hear. I love this group. They have been so fun to work with and they are so young so they have so much potential to get even better, but it was Elmer and other seniors that helped set that tone all season.”

Other noteworty performances from the local area

Class A Girls Hannah Godwin of Kearney was 4th

Class A Boys Evan Caudy of North Platte was 4th

Class B Girls Samantha Rodewald McCook, 4th

Sienna Dutton McCook, 14th

Class C Girls Jessie Hurt Minden, 4th

Class C Boys Willam Anderson, 4th