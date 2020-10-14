class="post-template-default single single-post postid-491199 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Morningside favorite in 2020-21 GPAC Men’s Hoops Preseason Poll | KRVN Radio

Morningside favorite in 2020-21 GPAC Men’s Hoops Preseason Poll

BY GPAC | October 14, 2020
Home News Regional Sports
Morningside favorite in 2020-21 GPAC Men’s Hoops Preseason Poll

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Morningside totaled 96 points and is the preseason coaches’ selection to win the 2020-21 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Championship.  The Mustangs tallied seven first place votes. Northwestern, with 84 points and the two first place votes, is picked second.  Dordt was third in the balloting with 78 points and one first place vote. Jamestown, picked fourth, had the final first place vote.

Morningside won the regular season championship last year in the GPAC, with Concordia claiming the tournament title.  The Mustangs went 27-3 last season.

Points were awarded on a 10-1 basis and coaches could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2020-21 GPAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll:

 

Place School Points First Place Votes
1 Morningside 96 7
2 Northwestern 84 2
3 Dordt 82 1
4 Jamestown 77 1
5 Dakota Wesleyan 62
6 Concordia 57
7 Mount Marty 49
8 Briar Cliff 38
9 Hastings 28
10 Midland 22
11 Doane 10

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: