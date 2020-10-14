Morningside favorite in 2020-21 GPAC Men’s Hoops Preseason Poll

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Morningside totaled 96 points and is the preseason coaches’ selection to win the 2020-21 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Championship. The Mustangs tallied seven first place votes. Northwestern, with 84 points and the two first place votes, is picked second. Dordt was third in the balloting with 78 points and one first place vote. Jamestown, picked fourth, had the final first place vote.

Morningside won the regular season championship last year in the GPAC, with Concordia claiming the tournament title. The Mustangs went 27-3 last season.

Points were awarded on a 10-1 basis and coaches could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2020-21 GPAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll: