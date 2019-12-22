class="post-template-default single single-post postid-428464 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Morningside Wins Second Straight Title

BY Jayson Jorgensen | December 22, 2019
Grambling, La-Junior Quarterback Joe Dolincheck, of Bellevue,  became the third quarterback in school history to throw for 4,000 yards in a season and threw six touchdown passes to help Morningside  beat Marian 40-38 in the NAIA National Title game on Saturday. Dolincheck ends the year with 49 touchdown passes which  ties for third all-time in program history for a single-season. The victory is the 29th in a row for Morningside and marks its second straight NAIA Football title.
