NAIA Cancels All Winter Championship Events

BY NAIA | March 12, 2020
Kansas City, Mo. – The NAIA announced today that effective immediately, it will be canceling all remaining winter championship events, including those that are currently underway.

The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA’s highest priority. We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and NAIA leadership will work closely with our member institutions to determine the best path forward for future NAIA events, including all spring 2020 championships.

