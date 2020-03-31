NCAA To Restore Lost Year Of Eligibility

UNDATED (AP) – The NCAA will permit spring sport athletes who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus outbreak to have an additional year of eligibility. The NCAA Division I Council has voted to give college athletes who compete in spring sports such as baseball, softball and lacrosse a way to get back the season they lost. However, the council did not guarantee financial aid. Winter sports were not included in the decision. The amount of scholarship money available to each athlete will be determined by the athlete’s school. Roster limits will be adjusted to fit returning athletes along with incoming freshman.