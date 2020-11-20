class="post-template-default single single-post postid-498339 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska vs Illinois | HuskerChat with Sean Callahan | Ep. 5

Nebraska vs Illinois | HuskerChat with Sean Callahan | Ep. 5

BY KRVN Sports | November 20, 2020
Nebraska vs Illinois | HuskerChat with Sean Callahan | Ep. 5

HuskerOnline’s Sean Callahan joins Jayson Jorgensen to discuss the Saturday matchup between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Illinois Fighting Illini!

Nebraska comes into the game with a 1-2 record following a hard-fought 30-23 victory over Penn State on Saturday in Lincoln.

Illinois comes into Saturday’s matchup with a 1-3 record following a 23-20 win against Rutgers on Saturday.

The Big Ten cross-division matchup is set to kick off shortly after 11 a.m. with the game televised nationally on FS1.

