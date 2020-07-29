Nebraska Amateur Continues

OMAHA – Andy Sajevic of Omaha leads for the first time in seven years, surging from four-strokes back to the 36-hole leader at the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha on Tuesday.

Sajevic, who won the Nebraska Amateur in 2010, 2011 and 2013, is searching for a fourth title, which would put him in company with only four others who have won at least four. He also won the 2010 Nebraska Amateur at Happy Hollow Club, although he never lead that championship until the final round.

The three-time champion fired a second-straight round of 70 (-1) to take the lead at 140 (-2) by one stroke. Sajevic played in the afternoon, after the morning wave faced difficult scoring conditions. The wind gusted and no players broke par in the morning, including the first round leader, Grant Jabenis of Omaha, who shot a 77 (+6) to fall back to a tie for fourth at 143 (+1).

Sajevic played another steady round at the place he won his first Nebraska Amateur. He again made two birdies and one bogey, and held the lead throughout most of his round. In fact, he was the only player at par or better for much of the day.

Table Rock’s Calvin Freeman is just one stroke back at 141 (-1) after a round of 71 (E). Freeman had a rough start, with a double-bogey on the par-5 third hole, then a bogey on No. 8 to turn in 39 (+3). However, he caught fire late with a birdie on the par-5 14th, and then chipped in on No. 16 for eagle to get back into red figures.

Alex Kubik of Aurora was one of six players to break par during the day, all in the afternoon wave. He shot a 70 (-1) to get into third at 142 (E). Kubik, who will be a senior for Nebraska Wesleyan this fall, was pouring in the birdies on Tuesday. He made six of them during his round to stay within striking distance, two strokes back.

Tied for fourth with Jabenis, is a couple Husker golfers. Aurora’s Caleb Badura, the 2019 Nebraska Match Play Champion and last year’s runner-up in this championship, and his teammate Tom Westenberger also finished at 143 (+1). Westenberger is a junior from Germany and shot 72 (+1), while Badura drained a 70-foot birdie putt on No. 17 and shot 71 (E).

Omaha’s Matthew Quandt shot the round of the day, a 69 (-2). He birdied No. 9, his last hole of the day, to post the low round and get into the mix at 144 (+2), tied for seventh. He’s tied with Gretna’s Brian Csipkes, who also shot an under-par round, 70 (-1), and Doane University golfer Conor Schubring.

Bennington’s Johnny Spellerberg rounds out the Top 10 at 145 (+3). He shot a 73 (+2), one of the better rounds of the morning.

The field was cut following Tuesday’s round, with 65 players making the cut at 154 (+12) or better.