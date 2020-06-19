Nebraska Athletics Announces Measures to Reduce Costs in Fiscal Year 2021

Lincoln, NE—University of Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos announced today several measures intended to mitigate the anticipated significant financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department will reduce overall expenses by approximately 10% in Fiscal Year 2021 which begins July 1.

Among the cost-saving measures to be implemented:

A reduction in approximately 10% of Nebraska Athletics administrative positions across the Department

No merit increases for all Department employees in Fiscal Year 2021

No increases in all sports programs’ budgets for the upcoming year

Sports programs are encouraged to build a more regional non-conference away schedule, which will limit public exposures and allow for a reduction in travel costs

All administrative units across the Department have been asked to reduce budgets by 10%

All staff travel (excluding recruiting) will be greatly restricted over the coming year

A reduction in reccurring capital expenditures

Summer programming for student-athletes will be limited in the Summer of 2021

“In our deliberate planning for how to best address a decline in expected revenue, we attempted to institute measures that would minimize the impact on the student-athlete experience,” Moos said. “While many of these necessary changes are difficult, especially those impacting our employees, we hope that they will be the only ones necessary in the months ahead. I am confident that we will weather the storm and come out stronger on the other side.

“I want to acknowledge the work and commitment of those employees who will no longer be with us and thank them for their service to Nebraska. We wish them all of the best in their future endeavors.”