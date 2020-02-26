Nebraska Basketball Lands Wisconsin Transfer

Head Coach Fred Hoiberg adds another talented guard to the mix for the Nebraska Basketball team as former Wisconsin Badger Kobe King announced his commitment to the Big Red Wednesday afternoon. King will have two years of eligibility when he gets to Nebraska and is expected to submit a waiver claim for immediate eligibility. King made his commitment without an official visit to the program. The 6’4, 205 pound, redshirt sophomore was having a solid season averaging 10 points and three rebounds per game for the Badgers before transferring 19 games into the year.

King played his high school ball at La Crosse, Wisconsin and was named Mr. Basketball during his senior season. King is close with a fellow Wisconsin native, Matt Thomas, a member of the Toronto Raptors in the NBA, who played for Hoiberg at Iowa State. With the commitment of King, Nebraska has reached the scholarship limit for the 2020 class. Nebraska will add two JUCO prospects, Teddy Allen a guard out of WNCC and a forward from Chipola College Lat Mayen.