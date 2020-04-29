Nebraska Coaches Association Cancels All-Star Games

LINCOLN- On the same day the boys basketball rosters were released, the Nebraska Coaches Association announced on Twitter Tuesday that the 2020 All-Star Games would be canceled. This year would have featured the 52nd boys basketball game, the 41st girls basketball game, the 37th girls volleyball match, and the 16th softball game.

With great sadness, but with the intention of protecting student-athletes, coaches, family members and the communities they live & work in, the @NebraskaCoach 2020 All-Star games will not be played in July. To the student-athletes: You will forever be a Nebraska All-Star! pic.twitter.com/TChurRsLkJ — NE Coaches Assoc. (@NebraskaCoach) April 28, 2020