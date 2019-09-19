Nebraska Dominates Northern Illinois, turns attention to B1G Play – Weekly Huskerchat (9/19/2019)

It was all Nebraska on Saturday as the Huskers dominated the Huskies of Northern Illinois 44 to 8.

Now the Big Red turn attention to Big Ten conference play as they get set to face Illinois this coming Saturday.

Injuries are beginning to take the spotlight, as Nebraska still can’t seem to find a field goal kicker. Offensive Lineman Benden Jaimes went down in the fourth quarter with an apparent knee injury. Meanwhile, the status of Cam Taylor-Britt is unknown as he suffered an apparent shoulder injury.

Sean Callahan joins KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen to break down all things Huskers!

Video:

More Husker Football Coverage: