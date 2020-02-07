Nebraska Football Assistant Coach Contracts Completed

The Nebraska football program has finalized its contract with recently hired offensive coordinator and receivers coach Matt Lubick. The two-year contract will pay Lubick $500,000 annually.

In addition, returning coaches Sean Beckton (tight ends), Erik Chinander (defensive coordinator), Zach Duval (strength and conditioning), Barrett Ruud (inside linebackers), Tony Tuioti (defensive line) and Mario Verduzco (quarterbacks) have all signed one-year contract extensions, with each of their contracts now running through Dec. 31, 2021.

Nebraska previously released contract information for newly hired outside linebacker coach Mike Dawson, and details of contract extensions for assistant coaches Greg Austin, Travis Fisher and Ryan Held. Their extensions are through Dec. 31, 2021, as well.