Nebraska Girls’ and Junior Match Play Moved to Oakland

OMAHA (May 20, 2020) – The Nebraska Golf Association has announced a site change for the first championship of the 2020 season, moving the Nebraska Girls’ and Junior Match Play Championships from Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island to Oakland Golf Club.

The 58th Nebraska Girls’ Match Play Championship and 31st Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship will now be conducted at Oakland Golf Club, with the dates of the championships pushed back a day to June 16-19.

“There were underlying concerns from families about participating in a multi-day junior event in Grand Island, because of the significant COVID-19 outbreak there. Our Executive Committee decided it was best to make the change and begin our season in a less-affected area,” NGA Executive Director Craig Ames said.

Riverside Golf Club will trade places with Oakland, which was scheduled to host the championships in 2021.

“Both clubs are strong supporters of competitive golf and the NGA, and we’re grateful they were amenable to the suggestion of a swap,” Ames said. “We look forward to conducting these championships in Oakland this year, and returning to Riverside in 2021.”

These events in Oakland will kick-off the 2020 NGA championship season. Besides the previously announced changes to the Nebraska Women’s Amateur, Nebraska Four-Ball and Nebraska Senior Amateur, there are no other changes to the championship schedule at this time. However, three more USGA qualifiers have been cancelled, announced by the USGA on Monday; including the U.S. Amateur Qualifier (July 13 at Lochland CC in Hastings), U.S. Senior Amateur Qualifier (August 3 at Fremont GC) and U.S. Mid-Amateur Qualifier (August 18 at Shadow Ridge CC in Omaha).

The NGA is working on establishing procedures for all championships to ensure they are conducted in a safe and responsible manner, and in compliance with state and local regulations. These procedures will be announced by June 1.

For more information on the NGA’s championships, including an updated schedule, visit the Competitions section of the NGA website here: nebgolf.org/competitions/ schedule/.