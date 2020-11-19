Nebraska Men’s Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule

Lincoln – Two games in the Golden Window Classic along with matchups against Creighton and Georgia Tech highlight Nebraska’s revised non-conference men’s basketball schedule announced Thursday.

The seven-game slate features a number of changes from the original schedule released back in June, including the move of the annual Nebraska-Creighton game to Omaha on Friday, Dec. 11.

The Huskers will now open the 2020-21 season on Wednesday, Nov. 25, by hosting McNeese State at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. and will be televised on BTN. The Cowboys return a pair of preseason all-conference performers, including Scottsbluff native Dru Kuxhausen, who averaged 14.7 points per game and led the nation in 3-pointers in 2019-20 (125) while ranking in the top three nationally in 3-pointers per game (3.9, second) and 3-point percentage (.458, third). Senior A.J. Lawson is also a preseason All-Southland pick after averaging 15.2 points and 4.2 assists per game. The season opener will be the first meeting between the two programs.

The Huskers will play two games in the Golden Window Classic, a multi-team event at Pinnacle Bank Arena from Nov. 25-28. The Huskers will play Saint Louis on Thursday, Nov. 26 (1 p.m., BTN), and take on San Francisco on Saturday, Nov. 28 (TBA, BTN or BTN+)

The Huskers will open the month of December by hosting a South Dakota team that went 20-12, including a 10-6 mark in the Summit League on Dec. 1. Stanley Umude is a preseason all-conference pick after averaging 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game last season. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on BTN.

The Huskers will host Florida A&M on Dec. 6, as the Rattlers make their first-ever appearance at Pinnacle Bank Arena. FAMU returns three starters from a team that went 12-15 last season, including a 70-68 win over Iowa State in Ames. Florida A&M, which is picked third in the MEAC South Division, is led by junior guard MJ Randolph, who averaged 13.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in 2019-20. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. on BTN.

After hosting Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 9, the Huskers will make the short trip to Omaha to close non-conference action with the annual matchup with Creighton on Friday, Dec. 11. The Bluejays, who are ranked 11th in the preseason AP poll released earlier this month, return four starters and six of their top eight players from a team that went 24-7 and shared the Big East regular-season title. The group is led by Marcus Zegarowski, who was named Big East Preseason Player of the Year after averaging 16.1 points and 5.9 assists per game.

Nebraska Athletics announced that men’s basketball season tickets would not be sold for the 2020-21 season. There will be no fans at 2020-21 men’s basketball non-conference games. If Big Ten Conference protocol and local Directed Health Measures (DHM) allow for a limited number of fans during the 2020-21 conference season, priority would be given to 2019-20 season-ticket holders and information would be communicated directly to them at a later date.

2020-21 Nebraska Non-Conference Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time Broadcast

Wed., Nov. 25 McNeese State Pinnacle Bank Arena 11 a.m. BTN

Thurs., Nov. 26 Saint Louis (Golden Window Classic) Pinnacle Bank Arena 1 p.m. BTN

Sat., Nov. 28 San Francisco (Golden Window Classic) Pinnacle Bank Arena TBA BTN or BTN+

Tues., Dec. 1 South Dakota Pinnacle Bank Arena 8 p.m. BTN

Sun., Dec. 6 Florida A&M Pinnacle Bank Arena 1 p.m. BTN

Wed., Dec. 9 Georgia Tech (ACC/B1G) Pinnacle Bank Arena TBA TBA

Fri., Dec. 11 at Creighton Omaha, Neb. TBA TBA