Nebraska Men’s Basketball Delays Season Ticket Renewals Due to COVID-19 | KRVN Radio

BY KTMX/KAWL Sports Staff | July 15, 2020
Nebraska Men’s Basketball Delays Season Ticket Renewals Due to COVID-19

LINCOLN- Nebraska men’s basketball is delaying season ticket renewals for the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 concerns. The athletic department made the announcement in an email to ticket holders sent Tuesday. The news comes as collegiate athletics considers how to safely return to competition. Husker football season ticket renewals have proceeded as usual with a 93 percent renewal rate as of this June. The men’s basketball regular season is supposed to tip off Nov. 10 against Cleveland State after a Nov. 2 exhibition against Peru State.

