The Big Ten Conference announced Sunday morning that Saturday’s football game against Minnesota will kick off at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be televised on either Big Ten Network or FS1 with the network determination made later this week.
Nebraska-Minnesota Game Time
Nebraska Cornhuskers inside linebacker Collin Miller #31 Nebraska FB vs Penn State Nebraska Football Nebraska Athletics Communications Office
