class="post-template-default single single-post postid-500848 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska-Minnesota Game Time | KRVN Radio

Nebraska-Minnesota Game Time

BY huskers.com | December 6, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska-Minnesota Game Time
Nebraska Cornhuskers inside linebacker Collin Miller #31 Nebraska FB vs Penn State Nebraska Football Nebraska Athletics Communications Office

The Big Ten Conference announced Sunday morning that Saturday’s football game against Minnesota will kick off at 11 a.m. CT.  The game will be televised on either Big Ten Network or FS1 with the network determination made later this week.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: