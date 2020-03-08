Nebraska Softball goes 1 and 1

In a tough eight-inning battle, Nebraska prevailed over Lehigh on Saturday at the ASU Invitational, 3-2, in its first of two games on the day.

Lindsey Walljasper pitched a gem in the circle. She went 6.0 innings and gave up one run on five hits and three strikeouts. At the plate, Walljasper also drove in the winning run in the eighth inning.

Olivia Ferrell picked up the win and improved to 3-6 on the season. She pitched 2.0 innings of relief and gave up one unearned run. She also had three strikeouts.

Nebraska had six hits on the day, which included four from Cam Ybarra. In addition to Walljasper, Edwards had NU’s other hit.

Lehigh’s Parker Boyd (4-3) was tough, pitching 8.0 innings. She gave up one earned run on six hits and had 13 strikeouts.

In the second, Ybarra hit a one-out double and Glatter drew a walk to put a pair of runners on, but Lehigh retired the next two batters to leave a pair stranded.

In the fourth, Nebraska took a 1-0 lead after taking advantage of a Mountain Hawk error. Ferrell reached on an error and Bree Boruff pinch ran for her. She stole second and reached third after a deep fly ball allowed her to tag and advance. Ybarra doubled to plate her. In the bottom of the inning, Lehigh got runners on the corners with one out after a pair of hits and looked to tie the game. However, Nebraska retired the next two batters to get out of the inning with the lead.

For the second straight inning, the Mountain Hawks put runners on first and third with one out after a pair of hits in the fifth. The Husker defense stepped up though retiring the next two batters without allowing a run.

Lehigh tied it up in the sixth after a two-out solo home run.

Neither team scored in the seventh, pushing the game to extra innings.

In the eighth, Brooke Andrews was placed on second due to the tiebreaker rule. With two outs, Lehigh got a strikeout, but the pitch went wild and kept the Husker hopes alive. Ferrell reached first on the play and Andrews reached third. Then Ferrell stole second to put a pair of runs in scoring position. Walljasper singled to score the go-ahead runs. In the bottom of the inning, the Huskers committed an error that allowed one run to score with two outs, but Ferrell got a big strikeout to end the game.