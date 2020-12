The Big Ten Conference announced Sunday afternoon football game matchups for Week 9 Champions Week games. Nebraska will travel to Piscataway, N.J., to take on Rutgers on Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT. The game from Rutgers’ SHI Stadium will be televised on Big Ten Network.

The matchup is Nebraska’s first with Rutgers since 2017 and just the fifth all-time meeting between the schools. Nebraska holds a 4-0 edge in the series, including a win at Rutgers in 2015.