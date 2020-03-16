Nebraska Volleyball Spring Match Canceled

The Nebraska volleyball spring match, scheduled for Saturday, April 25 against Northern Colorado in Grand Island, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 public health threat.

The NCAA and Big Ten Conference previously announced that all spring NCAA Championships have been canceled, and the Big Ten has canceled all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions.

Tickets purchased online on Ticketmaster.com or via phone will be automatically refunded. Tickets purchased in person can be returned to the Heartland Events Center box office for a refund.