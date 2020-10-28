class="post-template-default single single-post postid-493875 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Nebraska vs Wisconsin game cancelled | KRVN Radio

Nebraska vs Wisconsin game cancelled

BY Jayson Jorgensen | October 28, 2020
Home News Regional Sports
Nebraska vs Wisconsin game cancelled

Lincoln-Nebraska was supposed to host Wisconsin in Memorial Stadium on Saturday. That game will not happen as on Wednesday Wisconsin announced it will be pausing all football activities for seven days. The decision comes after the Wisconsin athletic department announced that 12 people connected to the program have tested positive including head coach Paul Chryst.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: