Nebraska’s Big Ten Men’s Basketball Schedule Released

Lincoln – The Big Ten Conference released its 2020-21 men’s basketball conference schedule Wednesday afternoon.

The Huskers will be challenged this season, as half of their conference games are against teams ranked in the top 25 of the AP Preseason poll.

The 20-game schedule begins on Monday, Dec. 21, when the Huskers travel to Madison to take on defending Big Ten co-champion Wisconsin. Nebraska’s home opener is set for Friday, Dec. 25, when the Huskers will host Michigan for a special holiday matchup.

Nebraska’s double-play opponents for this season are Wisconsin, Michigan State, Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland and Penn State. Nebraska’s single-play home opponents at Pinnacle Bank Arena include Indiana, Rutgers and Michigan, while the Huskers’ single-play road games are matchups at Iowa, Northwestern and Ohio State.

In all, seven Big Ten teams are ranked in the preseason, including Iowa (4), Wisconsin (7), Illinois (8), Michigan State (13), Ohio State (23), Rutgers (24) and Michigan (25).

Start times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date, while the non-conference schedule will be announced soon.

2020-21 Nebraska Basketball Big Ten Schedule