Lincoln – The men’s basketball game between Nebraska and Purdue scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 5, in West Lafayette, Ind., is being postponed. The universities mutually agreed to the postponement out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff. The two schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the game.
Nebraska’s Game With Purdue Postponed
