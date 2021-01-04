Nebraska’s Game With Purdue Postponed

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-505752 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY Huskers.com | January 4, 2021
Lincoln – The men’s basketball game between Nebraska and Purdue scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 5, in West Lafayette, Ind., is being postponed. The universities mutually agreed to the postponement out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff.  The two schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the game.

