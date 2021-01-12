New Fan Guidelines For Lexington High School

The NSAA is requiring the following of schools, officials and spectators for all winter season contests:

Coaches and non-active participants (those not currently on the court, mat or stage) are required to wear face coverings at all times.

Spectators are required to wear face coverings at all times while attending indoor events. Face coverings must cover the nose and mouth. Attendance is restricted to 50% of occupancy. (Yellow DHM)

Spectators no longer need to live in the same household, or be a grandparent of a patient.

Lexington High Schooll will now allow:

Student Sections at HIGH SCHOOL EVENTS… (still restricted at Middle School events due to lower capacity limits)

Full Pep Band

Cheerleaders from both teams

Lexington will also begin to open our concession stand, starting January 15th. However, all concessions must be consumed in the commons area, preferably at one of the cafeteria tables. We understand that masks will be removed to consume concessions in that designated area. But before coming back into the gym, we ask spectators to put their masks back on over their nose and mouth and leave in place at all times while inside the gyms. We won’t allow outside food or drink to be brought inside either gym until further notice. Please don’t consume suckers or other items that require you to remove your mask while in our gyms. Also, we encourage all spectators to socially distance themselves appropriately upon entering and seating in the gym. Each Family/group may sit together, but it’s suggested that as you find seating, to stay 6 feet or more away from other families/groups in attendance at the event. The only events that we will indeed manage spectator counts ahead of time will be the Higgins Invite Wrestling Tournament (Jan. 23rd), and possibly Sub-District Wrestling Tournament (Feb. 5th).