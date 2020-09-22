Nordaker reels in GPAC Attacker of the Week award

SEWARD, Neb. – Freshman Gabi Nordaker has been on a roll to begin her collegiate career. On Tuesday (Sept. 22), the Omaha native was named the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Attacker of the Week. This marks the second week of volleyball awards released by the conference in 2020. Members of the Concordia University Volleyball program combined for seven GPAC player of the week awards in 2019.

Nordaker has fit right in with an experienced squad coming off a national tournament appearance. The Millard West High School product has been a key to the 3-0 start. In last week’s action (straight-sets wins over Doane and Hastings), Nordaker posted a combined total of 23 kills and nine blocks while hitting .556 from her spot in the middle. In the home opener versus Hastings, Nordaker shined with 13 kills and eight blocks.

Among all NAIA players nationally, Nordaker ranks third in hitting percentage (.552), fourth in blocks per set (1.67) and 18th in kills per set (3.89). Nordaker tops the GPAC in both hitting percentage and blocks per set.

Up next for the Bulldogs (3-0) is Saturday’s matchup at College of Saint Mary (7-1, 2-1 GPAC). First serve from Omaha is set for 5 p.m. CT.