NSAA activities canceled for the remainder of the school year

BY NSAA | April 2, 2020
All remaining NSAA activity practices and competitions, including district and state competitions, have been canceled for this school year. These cancelations are part of a new Directed Health Measure issued by Governor Ricketts.

Bylaw 3.2.7 (Summer Activities) will go into effect on May 26th.  In the interim, Bylaw 3.2.6.1 (School-Year, Out-of-Season) is expected to be followed by all member school athletic programs. The NSAA continues to encourage all member schools to follow CDC, local, state and federal health department recommendations.

The May 1st Transfer List deadline remains unchanged. Any further official updates will be posted on the NSAA website and the NSAA social media platforms.

