NSAA Approves Moving Forward

Lincoln-There was good news today for schools and high school athletes as the NSAA Board of Directors voted unanimously to keep the schedule in place for fall sports in the state. If any school is unable to play a contest due to a covid outbreak the game will be considered a no contest. Fall camp for all high schools is set for Monday August 10th. No change was made on the NSAA’s transfer rules for any athletes who attends a school that decides not to have school or sponsor a sport.
Station Events
Aug
4
Tue
5:00 pm Harlan County Fair
Harlan County Fair
Aug 4 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Come see the 2020 Chevy Blazer at the Harlan County Fair on Tuesday, August 4th from 5 to 7pm. Stop by the table and put your name in the box and then head over to[...]
Aug
7
Fri
2:30 pm Sandhills Open Road Challenge
Sandhills Open Road Challenge
Aug 7 @ 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm
If you feel the need for speed, then you need to be in Arnold for the Sandhills Open Road Challenge on Friday, August 7th. You won’t find the 20-20 Blazer in any of the events,[...]
Aug
8
Sat
6:00 pm Eustis Fair & Corn Show
Eustis Fair & Corn Show
Aug 8 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Blaze a new trail to Eustis for the annual Eustis Fair and Corn Show on Saturday, August 8th from 6 to 8pm. It’s demo derby time and the KRVN crew will have the 2020 Blazer[...]
Aug
10
Mon
5:30 pm Cozad Music Mondays
Cozad Music Mondays
Aug 10 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Music Mondays are back in Cozad on August 10th. The 2020 Chevy Blazer will be there too. We will be set up for registration from 5:30 to 7:30. Come out for an evening of music[...]
Aug
20
Thu
6:20 pm Aurora Softball at Lexington , P... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Aurora Softball at Lexington , P... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Aug 20 @ 6:20 pm – 8:30 pm
August 3, 2020
