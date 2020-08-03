NSAA Approves Moving Forward

Lincoln-There was good news today for schools and high school athletes as the NSAA Board of Directors voted unanimously to keep the schedule in place for fall sports in the state. If any school is unable to play a contest due to a covid outbreak the game will be considered a no contest. Fall camp for all high schools is set for Monday August 10th. No change was made on the NSAA’s transfer rules for any athletes who attends a school that decides not to have school or sponsor a sport.