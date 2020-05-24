NSAA approves new 8-man playoff football format

LINCOLN – The playoff format for 8-man high school football in Nebraska will look a little different moving forward.

At their meeting on Thursday, May 21, the Nebraska School Activities Association Board of Governors approved a format that, after the initial round of 32 teams, would see the bracket re-seeded, and not based on geography.

For the years previous, the 8-man playoffs have consisted of two 16-team brackets, one east and one west, with the winner of each bracket meeting for the state championship.

Instead, the first round of 32 teams will now be called a sub-state round, and it will still be based on the east and west geography.

After that, the 16 winning teams will be re-seeded into a statewide bracket based on the NSAA power points system.