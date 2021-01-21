class="post-template-default single single-post postid-509846 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
NSAA Make Changes To State Tournaments | KRVN Radio

NSAA Make Changes To State Tournaments

BY Jayson Jorgensen | January 21, 2021
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
NSAA Make Changes To State Tournaments

Lincoln-The NSAA girls & boys Basketball tournaments will have a different look this spring. The NSAA’s executive board voted 8-0 on Thursday to keep the boys and girls state basketball tournaments in Lincoln. Both will now be five-day events at Pinnacle Bank Arena and Lincoln Public School gyms. All of the games will be played in one game sessions. Scheduling conflicts had arisen due to the Nebraska volleyball team playing this spring and current Directed Health Measures that would limit the number of fans at the games.

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: