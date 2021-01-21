NSAA Make Changes To State Tournaments

Lincoln-The NSAA girls & boys Basketball tournaments will have a different look this spring. The NSAA’s executive board voted 8-0 on Thursday to keep the boys and girls state basketball tournaments in Lincoln. Both will now be five-day events at Pinnacle Bank Arena and Lincoln Public School gyms. All of the games will be played in one game sessions. Scheduling conflicts had arisen due to the Nebraska volleyball team playing this spring and current Directed Health Measures that would limit the number of fans at the games.