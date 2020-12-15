NSAA Keeps Restrictions In Place

To continue to support our NSAA member schools and their efforts to keep kids in school and participating in NSAA activities, the NSAA has decided to stay with the Governor’s “Orange Phase” of the Directed Health Measure regarding fan attendance and 6-foot separation between households. Additionally, schools may allow grandparents to attend contests. Spectators, coaches, and non-active participants are required to wear face coverings at all times while attending these events. Non-compliance with the above may include but not be limited to reprimands, fines or exclusion from the post season. This decision is based on an abundance of caution as we move through the holiday season. By doing these things now, we are hopeful we can host NSAA winter championships in February and March. This is in effect until January 4, 2021.