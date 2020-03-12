NSAA State Boys Basketball Scores & Schedule

Click here for the schedule and scores
The stations of the Nebraska Rural Radio Association will broadcast many of the tournament games.
See the schedule below:
Thursday, March 12
3:45 PM
Class D1: Southern Valley vs Osmond
Heard on 93.1 The River (93.1 FM in central Nebraska)
(Listen online: https://listen.streamon.fm/krvnfm)
7:00 PM
Class B: Scottsbluff vs. Alliance
Heard on 106.9 The Tail (106.9 FM in the panhandle)
(Listen online: https://listen.streamon.fm/knebir)
7:00 PM
Class C2: BRLD vs Doniphan-Trumbull
Heard on 107.9 The Bull (107.9 FM in northeast Nebraska)
(Listen online: https://listen.streamon.fm/kticfm)
8:45 PM
Class C2: Sutton vs Centennial
Heard on 104.9 Max Country (104.9 FM in central/eastern Nebraska)
(Listen online: https://listen.streamon.fm/ktmxfm)
8:45 PM
Class D2: Loomis vs Parkview Christian
Heard on 880 KRVN, 106.9 In Kearney and 96.9 in the Holdrege area
(Listen online:https://listen.streamon.fm/krvnam