NSAA State Boys Basketball Scores & Schedule

schedule and scores

The stations of the Nebraska Rural Radio Association will broadcast many of the tournament games.

See the schedule below:

Thursday, March 12

3:45 PM

Class D1: Southern Valley vs Osmond

Heard on 93.1 The River (93.1 FM in central Nebraska)

(Listen online: https://listen.streamon.fm/krvnfm)

7:00 PM

Class B: Scottsbluff vs. Alliance

Heard on 106.9 The Tail (106.9 FM in the panhandle)

(Listen online: https://listen.streamon.fm/knebir)

7:00 PM

Class C2: BRLD vs Doniphan-Trumbull

Heard on 107.9 The Bull (107.9 FM in northeast Nebraska)

(Listen online: https://listen.streamon.fm/kticfm)

8:45 PM

Class C2: Sutton vs Centennial

Heard on 104.9 Max Country (104.9 FM in central/eastern Nebraska)

(Listen online: https://listen.streamon.fm/ktmxfm)

8:45 PM

Class D2: Loomis vs Parkview Christian

Heard on 880 KRVN, 106.9 In Kearney and 96.9 in the Holdrege area



(Listen online:https://listen.streamon.fm/krvnam