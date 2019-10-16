NSAA State Golf Concludes

Lynzi Becker of Cozad claimed the Class C State title at the NSAA golf meet in North Platte. Becker shot a two day total of 156 to win the event. Madison Jackson of Broken Bow tied for 7th, Addison Mitchell of Kearney Catholic was 13th. Lincoln Lutheran won the team title, while Lincoln Christian was second. Cambridge and Kearney Catholic tied for 3rd, Broken Bow was fifth. In Class B, Aurora’s Danica Budura was the state champ, Emily Gustafson of Holdrege tied for 14th. Scottsbluff won the title while Gering was second. Kaitlyn Hanna of Westside claimed the title in Class A, Baylee Steele and Karsen Morrison of North Platte tied for 6th. Lincoln Southwest was the champ in Class A, North Platte was the state runner up. Grand Island finished 7th, while Kearney was 8th. Click here for all of the results