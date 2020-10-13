class="post-template-default single single-post postid-490781 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
NSAA State Golf heads into final day

BY Jayson Jorgensen | October 13, 2020
The First day of NSAA state golf is in the books. In Class A, North Platte has grabbed the lead with a team score of 324. Pius is second with a 337. Nicole Kolbas of Pius has the lead with a 71. Bailee Steele of North Platte is third with a 337. In Class B Scottsbluff went in as a big favorite and they have the lead with a 354. Julia Karmazin of Elkhorn North has the lead with a 77. In Class C, Broken Bow leads Lincoln Christian by 17 strokes. Cozad’s Lynzi Becker is tied for the lead after shooting a 77. Minden’s Kendall Colby is tied for third.

 

