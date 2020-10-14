Three teams from central and western Nebraska won the titles at the NSAA state golf tournaments. In Class A North Platte won the championship, while Lincoln Pius was second. Nicole Kolbas of Pius was the champion as she finished four under for the tournament. Scottsbluff easily won Class B while Anna Kelley of Scottsbluff was the champion. Broken Bow won its first state championship in Class C while Lincoln Christian was second. Abbigail Brodersen of Boone Central won the title by two strokes over Lynzi Becker of Cozad. Minden’s Kendall Colby finished 3rd.
NSAA State Golf Results
Cozad's Lynzi Becker finishes second in Class C-KRVN Photo Paul Pack
