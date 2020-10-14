NSAA State Golf Results

Three teams from central and western Nebraska won the titles at the NSAA state golf tournaments. In Class A North Platte won the championship, while Lincoln Pius was second. Nicole Kolbas of Pius was the champion as she finished four under for the tournament. Scottsbluff easily won Class B while Anna Kelley of Scottsbluff was the champion. Broken Bow won its first state championship in Class C while Lincoln Christian was second. Abbigail Brodersen of Boone Central won the title by two strokes over Lynzi Becker of Cozad. Minden’s Kendall Colby finished 3rd.

