Five Husker Football players and a football staff member have tested positive for Coronavirus. The Lincoln Journal Star reports those are the results from about 250 athletes and staff tested. Two players and the staff member showed up in Lincoln from other locales and tested positive while the three other players got the virus in the community. Positive tests have popped up this summer at numerous campuses as voluntary summer workouts started for college athletes.
- KRVN
- 93.1 The River
- KAMI Country Legends
- @KRVN
- @931TheRiver
- @RRNMarkets
- KRVN 880 Channel
Station Events
Jul
1
Wed
4:00 pm Lexington Food Pantry & Tyson Dr...
Lexington Food Pantry & Tyson Dr...
Jul 1 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Tyson invites you to support the Lexington Food Pantry with a drive through donation from 4 to 6 on Wednesday, July 1st. You can drop off your non-perishable food items and register to win the[...]
Jul
3
Fri
6:50 pm Holdrege Seniors vs Ravenna, Pre... @ KUVR 96.9 FM
Holdrege Seniors vs Ravenna, Pre... @ KUVR 96.9 FM
Jul 3 @ 6:50 pm – 10:00 pm
8:00 pm Arapahoe Street Concert
Arapahoe Street Concert
Jul 3 @ 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
The 2020 Blazer makes it’s next stop on the trail in Arapahoe. We will be at the Arapahoe Street Concert from 8 to 10pm. Take a break between songs and stop by the table to[...]
Jul
4
Sat
6:00 pm Hildreth BBQ & Fireworks
Hildreth BBQ & Fireworks
Jul 4 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
It’s our annual trip to Hildreth. Join us from 6 to 8pm on Saturday, the 4th of July for the annual BBQ followed by fireworks at dusk. It’s another chance to get your name in[...]
Jul
6
Mon
7:50 pm Holdrege Seniors at Imperial Pre... @ KUVR 96.9 FM
Holdrege Seniors at Imperial Pre... @ KUVR 96.9 FM
Jul 6 @ 7:50 pm – 11:00 pm
Blogs
NU announces Covid-19 cases
BY Jeff Axtell | June 30, 2020
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information